Demi Moore talks about entering her 'unhinged grandma era' as daughter Rumer announces pregnancy

Hollywood actress Demi Moore, who played the lead role in 'Charlie's Angels', will soon become a grandmother! In a loved-up post for her daughter Rumer Willis, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the 60-year-old revealed that she is all set to enter the "hot kooky unhinged grandma era".

Sharing a series of adorable photos of her family, the actress made the happy announcement on social media. In the comments, she further expressed her feelings about becoming a grandma. She wrote, "So happy for you my love."

In no time, the post received over 120,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Reacting to the post, her daughter Rumer wrote, "Love you mama." Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "I’m into this phase for you." Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Congratulations," along with a few heart emojis. Lucy Liu wrote, "I love it! Congrats to both mom’s!!"

Take a look!

Rumer, who is an actress herself and has played pivotal roles in 'What Lies Ahead' and 'Hostage', was romantically linked to her musician/producer beau Derek Richard Thomas earlier this year. Since then their couple outings have made headlines several times.

With the baby's arrival, Demi will be becoming a grandma for the first time with Bruce Willis. The former couple also shares daughters Tallulah and Scout.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE