Manchester United trigger contract extension for key players but one 'veteran' misses out

Immediately after the World Cup, Manchester United have got down to business by tying down Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diago Dalot, and Fred with a contract extension. According to The Athletic report, United have triggered one-year contract extensions for them.

Rashford was in red-hot form during the World Cup where he managed to bag three goals despite not starting every game. United giving him an extension comes in the backdrop of several big clubs flirting with the idea of hiring his services.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi heaped praises on Rashford and said his club may be on the lookout to avail the services of the 25-year-old.

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him," said Al-Khelaifi.

"Maybe summer, why not? If he is a free agent, we can talk to him directly. But we are not going to talk to him now and let him focus on the World Cup. In January, hopefully, we would be interested in talking to him."

As for Dalot, the winger has had a revival in fortunes after receiving regular game-time under manager Erik ten Hag's watch. The Portuguese was able to translate his club form for the national team during the World Cup and dropped a few notable performances.

Luke Shaw, coming from injury has been a vital cog in United's revival plan. He is one of the few left-wingers in the United squad that has the capability to continuously whip dangerous crosses into the opposition box and track back when necessary.

Fred has been immense whenever called upon and was one of the few bright spots last season when United's season was in disarray.

However, one of the notable names to have missed out on receiving the extension is goalkeeper David de Gea whose contract expires at the end of this season.

The Spanish goalkeeper was snubbed from the World Cup squad as well and is facing a race against time to secure another contract from United where he has been for over 11 years. de Gea previously expressed that he was willing to lower his wages to prolong his stay with the Red Devils.

