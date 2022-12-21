IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch series finale in your country?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Streaming: On Thursday (December 22), India will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test, in Dhaka, with an aim to complete the tour with a 2-0 whitewash over Shakib Al Hasan & Co. Given Bangladesh gave a decent fight in the final innings of the series opener, India will be wary of the hosts and assemble a strong XI.

Talking about the first Test, in Chattogram, India posted a healthy 404 all-out, after being 48 for 3, courtesy of fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin. In reply, Kuldeep Yadav's five-fer rattled Bangla Tigers for a paltry 150. With a big lead, India rode on Shubman Gill and Pujara's centuries to post 258-2 and set up a daunting 513-run target. In reply, Bangladesh managed 324 to lose by 188 runs on the final day. With WTC final spot up for grabs, KL Rahul & Co. will not like to get complacent and come up with another strong performance.

It is to be noted that regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the final Test due to the thumb injury he picked up during the ODIs. Here's everything you need to know about the Test series finale.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live App & Live online Channel in India?

India vs Bangladesh series finale can be viewed on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The proceedings' live telecast will be on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

India

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

Sri Lanka

Dialog TV and Peo TV, in Sri Lanka, will telecast the India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport network will provide the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022.

Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports will be responsible to provide the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test.

United Kingdom (UK)

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh series finale.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test be held?

India vs Bangladesh second and final Test will take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 22.

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match will commence at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka from Dec 22-Dec 26 - 9:00 AM IST.

What Time India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will get underway?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will kickoff at 9:00 AM IST with the coin toss.

What is the venue of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

India vs Bangladesh Test second and final Test match will begin at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

IND vs BAN 2nd Test full Squad:

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

IND vs BAN Test Series Schedule:

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 at 9:30 AM IST