'Twister' sequel set for release in 2024

Sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister has been set for release in 2024.

The film ‘Twisters’ will be helmed by ‘Minari’ director Lee Isaac Chung. The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith.



In the original, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in the film as storm-chasing scientists trying to conquer the most powerful tornado in decades.