Pet dog mistakenly flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville, reunited with owner after three flights

An American pet dog got a surprise of a lifetime when it was sent to Saudi Arabia instead of its owner's home accidentally. A five-year-old dog named Bluebell was travelling to Nashville from London with its human family when it was mistakenly flown off to Saudi Arabia by British Airways. The dog owner, Madison Miller, was given the wrong dog in Nashville by the airport authorities.

Bluebell’s owner Madison Miller said, "They said she wasn’t in Nashville, and they said their best guess was she was in Saudi Arabia. After we knew she was in Saudi Arabia, it was just all hands on deck. How do we get her back?" The Millers were eventually shown a picture of Bluebell, who was unhappy in its crate and thousands of miles away. Bluebell was finally returned to the Millers three days later.

Miller told a local TV station, "They said this has never happened before – we don’t even understand how it could happen because there are so many safety checks in place."

According to Bluebell's family, the pet has displayed signs of stress and nervousness ever since this misadventure occurred. British Airways forwarded a request for comment to a cargo company, IAG Cargo, who said in a statement, "Whilst Bluebell’s route was longer than it should have been, we ensured she was on the first flight back to Nashville from London Heathrow airport."

They further added, "During her time with us she received refreshments frequently and had time outside to stretch her legs – including regular walks and eight hours with the team at the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre who cared for her. Despite these measures, we understand that this has been an upsetting situation for Bluebell and her owners and remain in contact with them to resolve the situation".

(With inputs from agencies)

