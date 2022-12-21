Americans can’t stand their families for more than four hours, find it stressful: Survey

American people can't stand their families for more than three hours and 54 minutes, said a new research based on a survey of more than 2,000 citizens of the United States who are travelling to visit family for the Christmas holidays. The survey addressed the delicate balance between wanting to spend time with family and also needing a bit of space.

According to the survey commissioned by Texas-based Motel 6 and conducted by London-headquartered OnePoll, 75 per cent of the respondents hit a point when they need time away from the family. One in four respondents choose to hide in a relative's house to take a moment alone, while 37 per cent choose to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

For 40 per cent Americans, staying with family during holidays is stressful

While 95 per cent of American people believe that it's important to spend holidays with family, about 40 per cent of the Americans planning to stay with family admit that it is a stressful experience.

An average respondent was found to be staying with family for 3.5 days. For hosting family, nearly 40 per cent said that they find sleeping arrangements as one of the most stressful parts of preparing the household for guests.

When staying with family, the top concerns were found to be a lack of privacy (22 per cent), family getting on your nerves (20 per cent), and drama between family members (20 per cent). That’s in addition to feeling like they’re imposing (19 per cent) and having the house be too loud or busy (18 per cent).

Staying with family during holidays is ‘cheaper and more convenient'

The survey showed that two of the top reasons Americans stay with family during the holidays are because it is "cheaper and more convenient."

According to American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 112 million people are expected to travel more than 50 or more miles away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 — an increase of three per cent over last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers.

