Morocco's World Cup heroes arrive home to a grand welcome

Morocco's national football team broke new frontiers in their heroic run-up to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was only inevitable that Moroccan heroes would come home to a boisterous crowd that wanted to have a glimpse of them.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of the capital city of Rabat, surrounding the open-top bus carrying the Moroccan players from the airport. Dozens of police cars and motorbikes surrounded the bus as the crowd cheered and saluted the players. The side of the bus was plastered with the Moroccan phrase 'Dima Maghrib' meaning 'long live Morocco' or 'Morocco forever'.

Supporters brought flares, wore team kits and waved red flags to create an unreal atmosphere as bewildered Moroccan players soaked in the admiration.

After the parade, the players and the support staff made their way to the royal palace where King Mohammed VI met them. According to local news reports, the king and crown prince Moulay Hassan handed awards to the players, coaches, and president of the Moroccan football federation.

During the World Cup, Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the semifinals in its 92-year-long history. During their fairy tale run, Morocco managed to beat Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

One of the wildest stat from the tournament belonged to Morocco which did not concede a single goal from the opposition till the semifinal against France.

Morocco may not have reached the finals or won third place but their fairytale run at the World Cup will be remembered for ages. They have given hope, not only to Asia, Africa or the Arab world hope but to all those nations that dream of making it to the World Cup one day.

