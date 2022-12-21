Royal Variety Performance 2022 highlights: Star-studded performances, tributes & more

Since King George V began the lavish entertainment event in 1912, it has been a yearly tradition for the Royal Family and raises money for the Royal Variety Charity. The performance will be the first to occur at the Royal Albert Hall in London since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Earl of Wessex Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were present when the concert was recorded on 1 December, a broadcast of which was made live for public on 20 December.

Hosts

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake were among the performers at this year's celebrations, which were hosted by comedian Lee Mack and witnessed by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Tributes

A heartfelt homage to Her Majesty was given halfway through the broadcast with an emotional montage of scenes from her 70-year reign. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September this year and was given this tribute at the Royal Variety Performance 2022.

Comedy artist Lee Mack took a moment to honour some of the beloved comedians, actresses, and entertainers who unfortunately passed away this year. The names of the deceased celebrities were displayed on the screen while they played a number of clips. Among them were Meat Loaf, Bill Turnbull, Betty White, Tom Parker, Dame Olivia Newton John, Robbie Coltrane, Ronnie Spector, and Betty White. Kirsty Alley, Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, and Ray Liotta were a few more names that sprang to me.

Star-studded night, dazzling performances

Legends of the disco soul genre Nile Rodgers and Chic, George Ezra, Sam Ryder, and pop diva Becky Hill were among the performers. After Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow, and Gareth Malone performed a song that was honoured during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June, viewers were left in tears. There was an emotional cover of Sing, which was first performed by Gary and the Commonwealth Band in 2012.

There was a German illusion act by Ehrlich Brothers, members of Honour of the Magic Circle of Great Britain. They showcased their unique talent for Royal Variety.



Additionally, there was a West End performance by the Cabaret.

Disney's Newsies also performed at the Royal Variety event with its stunning performance.

There was comedic work from Al Murray and Omid Djalili. The night was surely very starry. Ellie Goulding marked her presence with a gorgeous performance too.

Other highlights

The BGT winner Axel Blake was about to be introduced by music tycoon Simon Cowell, 63, when the X Factor judge made an uncomfortable error and smashed the golden buzzer off its stand.

Where to watch?

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 can be streamed on ITV1. The show is about two hours and 30 minutes long.







