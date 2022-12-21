Christmas 2022 in Dubai: 10 Best places to visit and things to do in Dubai to celebrate Christmas eve

Christmas 2022: For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. The countdown has started for the much-awaited festival, and thus, it becomes mandatory for you to celebrate the upcoming Christmas Eve with your wonderful friends and family member at wonderful places. Despite the United Arab Emirates being an Islamic nation, the spirit of the Christmas festival in the country is at the next level. Shops, restaurants, malls and tourist places are especially decorated in Dubai to make your experience even more memorable and thrilling. So, if you are planning to celebrate this Christmas with your friends and families, this article can help you find the best places to visit in Dubai for the Christmas festivities!

1. Fairmont The Palm

Are you looking for the best Brunch facility in Dubai? Fairmont The Palm may be the best location for you. On Christmas Day, the brunch will serve all of your favourite holiday dishes, including turkey and a variety of roasts. You will even be treated to a live festive performance. At the Falcons' Kids Club, children can meet Santa and participate in a variety of fun activities.

Timing: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Christmas Day

2. Burj Khalifa

Dubai's Burj Khalifa is a five-star hotel, which you can visit to make your Christmas celebrations alive! It is the world's tallest structure. The stories are all well-lit and decorated. This is Dubai's main attraction, and its beauty is enhanced during the holiday season. As a result, it becomes the most popular location for a memorable Christmas evening.

3. Dubai Opera

What if the weather in Dubai is not snowy, create your own vibe at Dubai Opera. You can attend a Christmas-themed concert here. This year, you have the opportunity to participate in ‘The Sound of Christmas’ event. The show will feature some of the region's best jazz musicians performing all of your favourite Christmas songs.

4. Habtoor Palace Christmas market

The Habtoor Palace is a hotel in Dubai where you can enjoy festival activities such as carol music, beautiful markets, and a wide variety of food. The spirit of the Christmas festival is entirely different here. They also provided a snow-covered area for children to play. The place is located in Al Habtoor City.

5. Madinat Theatre

Do you know why is Christmas celebrated? Do you the background of this global festival? What’s the use of celebrating Christmas if you don’t know about its context? So, you can pay a visit to Madinat Theatre. This is where the entire story of Jesus is narrated for two days before Christmas Eve. It instils the Christmas spirit in everyone.

6. Magical Madinat Festive Market

Magical Madinat Festive Market is one of the biggest Christmas markets in Dubai. Opened on 15th December, the market will be closed after 15 days on 30th December. The Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland from 3 pm to late Monday through Thursday and noon to late Friday through Sunday. There will be plenty of festive food and beverages to keep you going. A snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel will make the kids' faces light up. Make memories with Santa by taking an Abra ride and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

7. JA Hotels Christmas events

JA Bateaux, JA Oceanview, and Hatta Fort Hotel are just a few of the events that will make your Christmas unforgettable. Not only you can celebrate Christmas here, but also New Year. It will instil the Christmas spirit in your soul, and you will have a wonderful time with your family and friends.

8. WAFI Santa’s grotto

This place is fantastic for children, especially because they can receive gifts from Santa. This is a very beautiful place covered in snow, and there are many trees decorated here.

9. MOE Ski Dubai

MOE Ski is the best place to go for skiing, snowboarding, and playing in snow parks with your family. This is a very cold place; you can keep warm by visiting Saint Moritz Café. If you're looking for the most charming place to celebrate Christmas in Dubai with your kids, don't forget to spend some time at MOE Ski Dubai.

10. Cirque de Cuisine, Atlantis