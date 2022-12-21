Record-breaking: Messi's World Cup Instagram picture becomes the most-liked social media post ever

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is on a record-breaking spree at the moment after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Having already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, Messi reached another landmark when his first celebratory Instagram post after the World Cup triumph became the most-liked social media post of all time.

The previous record was held by TikToker Bella Poarch who had posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B's ‘M to the B’ and amassed 60.3 million likes. However, as of the last update, Messi's post had beaten Poarch's record by garnering over 67 million likes.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it," read the post.

"Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA!!!!! we are seeing each other very soon," it added.

Earlier, Messi had beaten the record of the most-liked Instagram post by beating the photo of an egg that was posted in 2019.

Messi has been having a party after leading his country to the promised land. On Tuesday, he posted a picture of himself sleeping with the iconic, shiny-golden World Cup trophy in his bed with the caption 'Good Morning!'.

Apart from breaking the internet with his photo, Messi has also broken the followers' record on Instagram. The Argentine maestro became the second person in internet history to reach the 400 million followers mark on the Meta-owned platform behind his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi played a pivotal part in guiding Argentina to the victory shores. His seven goals and three assists formed the fulcrum around which Argentina turned around their World Cup dream after suffering a shock defeat in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.