India steps up measures amidst China Covid explosion, expert says 'hybrid immunity' will help country

Amid the burst of Covid-19 cases in China, India has stepped up efforts to prepare for any eventuality. The Health Ministry has asked all states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases through the INSACOG network in order to understand which new coronavirus variants might be circulating.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG network," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to all states.

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Mr Bhushan said.

All positive case samples should be sent every day to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories, the Centre said.

Meanwhile, NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said that since Indians have what is called "hybrid immunity", there is nothing to panic about.

In India, we have "an extensively immunised adult population, particularly with very effective vaccines".

"Over 90 per cent of our individuals have also been affected by natural COVID infection. So, the Indian population is immunised with what we call as hybrid immunity," he said.

He said that genome sequencing is a crucial aspect of keeping a tab on the situation and that the system is "vigilant".

“It is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation. But I would say that there is nothing to be panicked about. There is no need for getting too much worried. The system is very vigilant, we need to be very vigilant. As far as genomic surveillance is concerned, this is the most important part we are doing genomic surveillance of individuals with symptoms,” he said.

Talking about the situation in China, Arora said that the country's zero-Covid policy meant that a majority of the people did not get naturally infected, leading to a lack of natural immunity.

“China was following so-called zero COVID policy and as we learn from media recently they have relaxed this policy and after that, we are hearing that there is widespread COVID infection in that community with associated severe disease and deaths also. But what is the exact situation we really do not know,” he said.

Hospitals in China are struggling and pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare in the wake of the government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

(With inputs from agencies)

