Argentina forced to abandon World Cup victory parade as millions choke the route

Argentina’s football players were forced to ditch their open-top bus parade for a helicopter ride in Buenos Aires as millions of ecstatic fans swarmed the city to greet the World Cup champions.

Millions of fans gathered in 30-kilometre planned parade routes in the capital, making it difficult for the bus carrying players to move forward on the streets. According to local estimates, around four to five million people lined up on the streets to see their heroes in flesh after their victory over France in the World Cup final.

"The World Champions are flying over the parade route in helicopters because it was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.

Videos surfacing on social media showed fans jumping onto the top deck of the bus at one point when it passed underneath a bridge.

Argentina team is currently flying over Buenos Aires by helicopter as it got impossible for the bus to proceed across the wall of 4 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREET!



The largest congregation was witnessed at the iconic Obelisk monument in the centre of Buenos Aires that has for decades been the epicentre of sporting celebrations, reports AFP news agency.

The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, blamed the police for the decision to abandon the bus tour.

"They are not allowing us to go and greet all the people at the Obelisk. The same security agencies that escorted us are not allowing us to continue. Thousands of apologies in the name of all the champion players. It's a shame," said Tapia on Twitter.

The team arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning from Qatar and left the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on the 30-kilometre journey to the centre of the capital at 11:45 local time (14:45 GMT).

Their parade was supposed to conclude at the capital city's iconic Obelisk monument.

