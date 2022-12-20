Pressure is an American word: Kapil Dev once again makes heads turn, lashes out at IPL complaints

Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, doesn't refrain from expressing his views and opinions on several aspects. He had been severely criticised for his take on mental health and depression a couple of months back. Now, the veteran has spoken at length about 'pressure' and termed it an 'American word'. Moreover, he has even slammed ones who complain about playing in the IPL.

Speaking to an audience in a public event, at Kolkata, which was live streamed on Facebook, Kapil said, "I keep hearing 'We are playing the IPL. There is so much pressure.' This word is so common, right? To them, I say 'Don't play'. Who is asking you to? There is pressure, but if you are playing at that level, you will be admired and abused. If you are afraid of abuses, then don't play. You are representing the country and you have pressure? How is that possible?"

The former all-rounder, who ended with 434 Test scalps, went ahead and said, "Out of a country of 100 crore, 20 of you are playing and then you say you have pressure? Instead, say it's a matter of pride. You are getting so much love from people. Learn to take that pride."

Kapil didn't mince his words and referred to the word 'pressure' as an American term. He even advised players should 'open a banana stall or egg shop' if they feel the pressure. In this regard, he added, "Pressure is an American word. If you don't want to work, don't. Is anyone forcing you? Jaa ke kele ki shop lagao. Ande becho ja ke. (Open a banana stall, go sell eggs). But when you have gotten an opportunity, why do you take it as pressure. Take it as pleasure and have fun with it. The day you start doing it, the job will appear easy. But if you call the same thing pressure, nothing good can come of it."