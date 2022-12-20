Top 10 world news: Pakistan's special forces kill all hostage takers to end siege, and more

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Tuesday that all the suspected terrorists, who captured a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) centre in Bannu last weekend, were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army. In other news, Twitter has officially launched "Blue for Business". Finally, The business that received two significant PPE contracts after Michelle Mone, a Conservative peer, recommended it to ministers is been sued by the UK government to collect more than £100 million.

As per the report, the 33 members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were under arrest at the centre. They snatched weapons on Sunday and overpowered the jailors.

As per the defence minister, the Special Service Group (SSG), which is a unit of the army, carried out the operation. He also said that two of the commandos were martyred, and over a dozen were injured.

In a release, Twitter said that its rollout will provide opportunities for businesses to further enhance and distinguish businesses on Twitter.

As per the social media giant, the subscribers of Twitter Blue for Business can link a company with any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.

The Bank of Japan in its policy statement on Tuesday shocked markets with its target band for interest rates, causing the yen to rise, bond yields to rise and stock prices to fall.

The claim, which has been approved by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), is for the entire £122 million (US$148 million) paid to PPE Medpro under a June 2020 contract for the business to provide 25 million sterile surgical gowns.

A 17-year-old boy named Tobias Jacob Brewer aka Toby is accused of trying to kill his mother and beating her with a frying pan as she asked him to clean his room.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the teenager repeatedly stabbed his mother with a pocket knife, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

After the win, Messi is on cloud nine and kept the World Cup trophy close to him. In a recent Instagram post, the Argentine captain shared pictures of him sleeping with the coveted trophy. Here's the post, which has become viral and garnered in over 4 million likes just minutes after being posted.

Irmgard Furchner, 97, a former secretary who worked as a typist for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, has been convicted of complicity in the murders of over 10,505 people.

