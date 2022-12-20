VIRAL: Lionel Messi breaks the internet, shares pictures sleeping with FIFA World Cup trophy - Check post

Argentina ended their 36-year-long drought by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition on Sunday evening (December 18), edging past defending champions France in a riveting finale at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Being ahead by 2-0 till the 80th minute, Argentina lost the plot with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and taking the game to the extra time.

The extra time also couldn't separate the two sides with the scoreline being 3-3 before Lionel Messi & Co. kept their calm and emerged on top in the penalty shootout (by a 4-2 margin). With this, Messi's World Cup run ended on an emphatic fashion and the 35-year-old also returned with the Golden Ball Award; being the first to win in twice.

After the win, Messi is on cloud nine and kept the World Cup trophy close to him. In a recent Instagram post, the Argentine captain shared pictures of him sleeping with the coveted trophy. Here's the post, which has become viral and garnered in over 4 million likes just minutes after being posted:

After the match, Messi opened up on his international future. While the Qatar final was his last appearance in a World Cup match, the Paris Saint-Germain striker will continue to don the national jersey in the coming years as he wishes to play as a 'champion'.