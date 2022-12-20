Watch 'Kuttey' trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu feature in this heist thriller

The trailer opens as the main cast has guns trained on Arjun. He asks them to lower down their weapons on his count, but he seems to be the only one to do so. It then moves on to introduce the characters in the film. Arjun and Kumud seem to be working together and Naseeruddin's character promises them a good sale of illegal weapons. Tabu is a badass police officer, while Radika Madan is a bride-to-be, who seeks to run away with her lover.