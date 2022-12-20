Watch 'Kuttey' trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu feature in this heist thriller
Story highlights
‘Kuttey’ will be released in theatres on January 13 2023.
Trailer for upcoming film ‘Kuttey’ released and it looks like a lot of fun.
Starring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj, the film is the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of composer-director Vishal Bhardwaj.
Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! (paw emoji) Kuttey trailer out now!"
The trailer opens as the main cast has guns trained on Arjun. He asks them to lower down their weapons on his count, but he seems to be the only one to do so. It then moves on to introduce the characters in the film. Arjun and Kumud seem to be working together and Naseeruddin's character promises them a good sale of illegal weapons. Tabu is a badass police officer, while Radika Madan is a bride-to-be, who seeks to run away with her lover.
Watch the trailer here:
Written by Aasmaan, ‘Kuttey’ will be released in theatres on January 13 2023. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.