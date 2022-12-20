17-year-old arrested for stabbing his mom and hitting her with a pan over asking him to clean room: Report

A 17-year-old boy named Tobias Jacob Brewer aka Toby is accused of trying to kill his mother and beating her with a frying pan as she asked him to clean his room.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the teenager repeatedly stabbed his mother with a pocket knife, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Toby was arrested on Nov 30 and taken into custody after he allegedly attacked his mother and led police on a chase.

When the police authorities rea hed his home, they found his mother laying on the floor and said, "Toby did this."

On Monday his arrest report was released sharing details of this attack.

According to the report, Toby told detectives that he stabbed his mother multiple times and hit her head with a frying pan until his handle broke.

The report said, "The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it."

According to the report, Toby took his mom's car keys and money from her purse so that he can have money after he leaves the area.

Toby reportedly also admitted that he texted one of his friends about the attack and asked him to bring a gun to shoot his mom. His friend, who has autism said that he can bring a knife instead of a rifle.

He was also accused of leading authorities on a chase with two of his friends and his girlfriends. The chase ended on Dec 1 after the car crashed into a wooden area.

According to the report, the mother is in critical condition right now.