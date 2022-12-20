He is a big zero as captain, don't compare him to Virat Kohli: Former Pakistan spinner slams Babar Azam

Ben Stokes' England Test team completed a historic whitewash over hosts Pakistan in the third and final Test on Tuesday (December 20). Resuming Day 4 at 112-2 with only 55 more required for a win, Stokes-Ben Duckett (82 not out) ended the proceedings in the first session with eight wickets in hand as England won the series 3-0, resulting in Pakistan being whitewashed for the first time at home.

After this performance, Pakistan have slipped to the seventh position in the ICC World Test Championship points table -- with them pretty much of the race for WTC final spot (alive by the barest of margins). Post the humiliating series loss at home, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slammed captain Babar Azam.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said, "People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they'll be zero."

Also read: Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England whitewash Pakistan in Karachi

Kaneria didn't mince his words and feels Babar should step aside as the Test captain and asked for someone else to take charge. He opined that the Pakistan captain had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Stokes and England coach Brendon McCullum. Kaneria added, "Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn't deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain, who was sidelined as soon as Babar came into the team."