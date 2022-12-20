IPL 2023: 'I’ve two-three years of cricket left in me' - Know the OLDEST player at the mini-auction

On Friday (December 23), the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction will take place in Kochi. This will be the 16th IPL auction and will take place in Kochi for the first time. Early this year, the IPL 2022 mega auction had taken place in February.

The final auction pool will comprise 405 players -- from the originally registered 991. A maximum of 87 slots will be filled by the ten IPL franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. It is to be noted that there will be a total of 273 Indian players and 132 overseas - including four from associate nations. Moreover, there are 119 capped and another 286 players who are uncapped.

Before the start of the proceedings in Kochi, a former Indian cricketer and an IPL legend is the oldest player to have registered for the mini-auction. He is none other than Amit Mishra. Mishra, who represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 12 T20Is, is one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL. He remains the third highest wicket-taker, bagging 166 scalps in 154 matches at 23.95, and is the only bowler to claim three hat-tricks in the franchise-based tournament.

Ahead of the IPL auction, Mishra told PTI, "I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me. I am keeping myself fit and my performance in domestic cricket last and this season have not been bad either. I am hopeful to be bought by a franchise at this week’s IPL auction."