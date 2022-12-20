US: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern California, thousands without power, no tsunami warning

Early Tuesday (Dec 20), a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said that no tsunami was expected, AFP reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred in Humboldt county, 25 miles southwest of the port city of Eureka. It added that a dozen minor aftershocks were felt in the nearby areas.

During USGS's preliminary assessment, the department stated a low risk of deaths but some damage is predicted.

Over 60,000 customers in Humboldt County reported no power.

The county's Office of Emergency Services in a tweet said that power is out across the US and urged people to not call 911 unless an immediate emergency.

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. Magnitude 6.4 earthquake 14 miles from Fortuna. Power is out across the county. DO NOT CALL 911 UNLESS YOU ARE EXPERIENCING AN IMMEDIATE EMERGENCY. — Humboldt Co OES (@HumCoOES) December 20, 2022

Seismologists had predicted that California might have a major earthquake within the next 30 years.

The western US state is frequently jolted by earthquakes.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Northridge, northwest of Los Angeles, in 1994 which claimed lives of 60 and an estimated $10 billion in damage, while a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck San Fransico in 1989 and claimed lives 67 people.

(with inputs from agencies)