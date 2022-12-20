Argentina's Emiliano Martinez explains reason behind his lewd gesture with FIFA Golden Glove award

On Sunday evening (December 18), Lionel Messi-led Argentina went past defending champions France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. In what was a riveting encounter, Argentina had a 2-0 lead and were later leading 3-2, during the extra time, before Kylian Mbappe's treble kept the scores tied at 3-3 with the action moving towards the penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Argentina edged past France 4-2 to win their first-ever WC title since 1986. After the match, Messi won the Golden Ball Award whereas Mbappe returned with the Golden Boot Award. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, on the other hand, won the Golden Glove Award -- with some brilliant saves during the penalties -- but his gesture after receiving the trophy made heads turn. He has now opened up on his lewd gesture.

"It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," the Aston Villa keeper told Argentine radio station La Red. He further asserted, "All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted."

"It's a moment that I've always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young to go and live in England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family," Martinez concluded.