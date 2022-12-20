UNBELIEVABLE! Lionel Messi becomes second person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time on Sunday after his side beat France to win the FIFA World Cup. While Messi achieved the biggest milestone he aspired to achieve, he hit another one albeit in the digital space.

Messi became the second person in internet history to reach the 400 million followers mark on Instagram behind his rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine magician managed to gain more than 24 million followers since the World Cup began after his pre-tournament tally stood at 376 million.

Messi reached another landmark when his first celebratory post after the World Cup win became the most-liked Instagram post by a sportsperson. The post, so far, has amassed more than 57 million likes and has overtaken Ronaldo's post of him and Messi playing chess for an advertisement campaign.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it," read the post.

"Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA!!!!! we are seeing each other very soon," it added.

Messi was instrumental in Argentina reaching the final of the quadrennial event and played an even more significant part in the summit clash by dispatching two goals. After Argentina lost the first match against Saudi Arabia, rather shockingly, it was Messi that promised his fans that he will not let them down.

True to his words, Messi managed to inspire his team to go on a winning streak thereon and demolish opponents along the way. Messi ended the tournament with 7 goals and 3 assists, becoming the proud owner of the Golden Ball award, his second at the World Cup finals.

