Just a publicity stunt! Netizens furious over Anushka Sharma's marketing gimmick with Puma

Just a few weeks after Malaika Arora tricked her fans with her 'I said yes' Instagram post, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has used similar marketing gimmicks to announce a new brand collaboration with a sportswear brand. And, it seems that netizens are not happy with it!

On Monday, Anushka had an angry reaction to Puma using her pictures without her prior permission. But, it turns out that it was nothing more than a planned marketing campaign, which ultimately lead to an announcement of her new brand collaboration. Her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is already an ambassador for the sportswear brand

Yesterday, reposting Puma's post, Anushka wrote, "Hey, @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down! (angry face emojis)." Virat had liked the post that her wife Anushka slammed.

In response to Anushka's reaction, Puma posted a blurred picture of a contract offered to Anushka on their official handle and wrote, "Hey @anushkasharma, we should've reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then? " Anushka then took to her Instagram stories to repost the same and wrote, "I'll sleep on it."

A couple of hours later, the actress posted another video on Instagram, in which she is seen contemplating Puma's offer. In the caption, she wrote, "Considering @pumaindia’s proposal.. What say?"

"Wait, will I have to wear sports bras all day? It's like being stuck at the same job as Virat." Anushka says in the video. Take a look!

In the comment section, a netizen wrote, "That was lame marketing tactics. You literally gaslighted your followers." Another commented, "Excellent marketing strategy through a fake conflict." And, one user wrote, "Whether it's a movie or advertising nobody can overact like Anushka." Some netizens were really furious to see that it was all just for promotions.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has used marketing gimmicks to promote something or make an announcement. Recently, Kiara Advani shared a post with a cryptic caption that teased fans of a special announcement. It later turned out to be a collaboration with a lifestyle brand.

To make an announcement of her OTT show 'Moving In With Malaika', Malaika had shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which read, "I said yes." As followers speculated that the post was a marriage announcement with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, the actress kept quiet and kept the rumour mill going. She later revealed that "she said yes" to an OTT reality show and not to a marriage proposal.

