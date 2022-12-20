Christmas 2022: Lights up! Most magical places to visit in New York City this Christmas

Christmas 2022: It's Christmastime! Layer yourself up for the winters of New York City and visit some of the best places in NYC to enjoy the holiday season. NYC is as magical as one can imagine, and it is the very reason why people from all around the world visit this city during Christmastime.

There's so much to see and do in New York during the holidays, but it's the city's epic skyline that elevates everything. The cheery buzz of happy chatter and busy feet of the city will set the overall vibe of Christmas. Here are some of the best places to visit in New York City to delve into the holiday season feels:

1. Rockefeller Christmas Tree The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is a gleaming and brilliant holiday symbol. Tourists, as well as native New Yorkers, adore this Norway spruce. The trees change, but the annual sense of wonder does not.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight



It’s time! This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a 90-year old, 82-foot Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York is lit! @rockefellercenter pic.twitter.com/k1mSecZHKR — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) December 1, 2022 ×

If you go in the morning or later at night, crowds are much less and you can see the lights displayed on the tree overlooking the famous skating rink.

2. Dyker Heights Holiday Lights The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights display has unquestionably established itself as one of the best New York attractions. What's not to love about all that glitz and glam to get you in the holiday spirit?

The Brooklyn neighbourhood has the most extravagant Christmas light displays, with life-sized Santas, sleighs, and snowmen, and some houses even play Christmas carols over loudspeakers. Crowds of people of all ages visit the Kings County neighbourhood to stroll down the numerous blocks and avenues.

3. Broadway Show Globes For the past three years, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes in the heart of Times Square has served as a sort of start to the holiday season.

This year's globes are located on Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th streets and feature three of the most successful shows to ever grace the Theater District,- Aladdin, Wicked, and The Lion King.

4. New York Botanical Garden Glow Thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations will illuminate the grounds for the outdoor light experience. After dark, you can walk this 1.5 mile colourful experience that includes even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories and picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections, with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centrepieces. It's the perfect setting for a family holiday photo shoot.

With the holidays in swing and evening tickets selling out for NYBG GLOW + the Holiday Train Show, now's the time to make your weekend plans! 🎄🥂



Learn more and secure your tickets now: https://t.co/k4FwH8ZnqZ pic.twitter.com/ErFV6EzPZh — New York Botanical Garden (@NYBG) December 13, 2022 ×

Beverages and light fare will be available at the New York Botanical Garden's outdoor bars and the Bronx Night Market Holiday Pop-Up, and professional sculptors will create intricate ice carvings inspired by the Garden's winter landscape.

5. Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden The Brooklyn Botanic Garden has reintroduced its breathtaking, after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds. Lightscape, a one-mile illuminated trail of art by local and international artists, includes the iconic Winter Cathedral as well as a larger Fire Garden, all set to over a million lights, colour, and music. Seasonal treats like s'mores and spiked hot chocolate for adults will be available at food concessions along the trail.

“Gaze up at a canopy of lights at Lightscape, an after-dark trail at Brooklyn Botanic Garden..."@nytimes includes #LightscapeBrooklyn in their roundup of the best NYC holiday events this season: https://t.co/wuEec7lbLM



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/YYjxgLvrcw! pic.twitter.com/KI8jESiztY — Brooklyn Botanic Garden (@BrooklynBotanic) December 2, 2022 ×

"The largest and most extravagant, artistic winter lights exhibition in NYC history, this distinctly Brooklyn-flavored celebration encourages everyone to find happiness and beauty, and create festive, fun gatherings with friends and family, at the darkest time of the year", said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden.