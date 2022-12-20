Yearender: 4 songs that entertained the audiences throughout 2022

With 2022 nearing its end, and 2023 only a few days away, we have to look back at the best songs that time and again were on our playlist all year. While some old songs revived the magic of the music industry, some folk songs went on to create waves across the country.

Some songs came and literally made us go all ‘Doobey’ in life and some taught us that the colour of our love is ‘Kesariya’. More than anything, we have thoroughly enjoyed every verse of these top numbers.

Here is a look at the songs which broke the internet and trended throughout the year 2022.

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Doobey' from Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' came across as an easy breezy song with catchy instrumental music and deep lyrics. Several reels and social media edits are still being made to this song. Not only that, the song warmed the hearts of the netizens and became the smashing hit of the year. Siddhant's hot chemistry with Deepika Padukone also became the instant talk of the town and was loved across.

2. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor’s Kesariya became a hit amongst lovers. Several fan videos were made where the nation danced to the beats of Kesariya.

3. Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

With a tint of nostalgia and a mix of modernity, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track broke all records and became the most trending song since the time it was released. It was the party number we needed badly and if not for this song, we wouldn't know what beats would be dancing to.

4. Varun Dhawan's 'Rangi Saari'

This folk song turned into a party number for Varun Dhawan’s 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' was thoroughly loved and enjoyed by the listeners. This song was trending since the beginning and is still listened to a lot by the audience.

