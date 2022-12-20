IPL 2023: Remaining purse of all 10 teams ahead of mini-auction in Kochi

While there is a lot of cricketing action taking place across the globe, the focus has also shifted toward the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction. Just like in every auction, many lives will change as teams will break the bank to acquire their services in the forthcoming auction. While the core group of players has been identified in every ten teams, their owners and team management will like to strengthen their respective squads by shopping smartly and adding some vital names to their arsenal.

It is to be noted that this will be the 16th IPL auction and will take place on December 23 (Friday) in Kochi -- which will be the host for the first time ever. Earlier, the IPL 2022 auction had taken place early this year, in February, in Bengaluru.

The final auction pool is set to have 405 players -- from the originally registered 991. A maximum of 87 slots will be filled by the franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas recruits. Notably, there will be a total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from associate nations. In addition, there are 119 capped as well as a whopping 286 uncapped players. Prior to the auction, here's a look at the remaining purse of all ten teams:

Team Purse Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) INR 42.25 crore (422.5 million) Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 32.20 crore (322 million) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) INR 23.35 crore (233.5 million) Mumbai Indians (MI) INR 20.55 crore (205.5 million) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) INR 20.45 crore (204.5 million) Delhi Capitals (DC) INR 19.45 crore (194.5 million) Gujarat Titans (GT) INR 19.25 crore (192.5 million) Rajasthan Royals (RR) INR 13.2 crore (132 million) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) INR 8.75 crore (87.5 million) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) INR 7.05 crore (70.5 million)

Who will be the auctioneer?