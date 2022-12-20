India: Football fan couple ties the knot wearing Argentina & France FIFA world cup jerseys

However closely watched the performances of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were, the epic clash between the football teams of Argentina and France at Qatar's Lusail stadium had to have a winner and a loser.

On the same day, two individuals wearing Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France jerseys decided that henceforth both of them would be winners in their journey of life. Sachin and Athira from Kerala in Southern India tied the knot, wearing the jerseys of the world cup finalist teams.

According to the newlyweds, their wedding date happened to coincide with the football final and as football fans in a football crazy state, they wanted to make it special. The wedding took place in the city of Kochi at 11:30 am on Sunday and the newlyweds returned to their hometown of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital, in order to watch the final.

"Our families were supportive of the unique idea and we wore the jerseys atop our traditional wedding attire" Sachin told WION. He added that he is an Argentina supporter and his wife Athira is a France supporter. Despite the way the result turned out in favour of Argentina, after what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the couple is happy about having kicked-off their new beginning in style.

