UK nurses begin second day of strikes as Sunak warns of months of industrial action

Thousands of nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have launched their second day of strikes following last Thursday's walk-out over a demand for better pay and working conditions. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called for a 19.2 per cent pay rise which the authorities are refusing to agree to.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country might have to brace itself for months of industrial action. When asked if the strikes might continue for months, he said, "Yeah. Look, I’m going to keep making the same arguments I’ve been making."

"The government is acting fairly and reasonably and will always continue to do so. I’m going to do what I think is right for the long-term interests of the country - combating inflation," he said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is due to meet with members of Unite, Unison and GMB unions this afternoon. The Unions are expected to assure him that Category 2 incidents, that cover strokes or serious chest pain, won't be ignored during the action.

On Wednesday, ambulance workers will join the call for industrial action and stage a walk out in England and Wales.

Sky News reported Health Minister Will Quince as saying that he and Health Secretary Steve Barclay's doors "are open when it comes to discussing issues around patient safety and working conditions for staff".

Meanwhile, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen joined a picket line outside Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary to stand strong with the nurses. She will reportedly visit many more picket lines across northern England today.

She told strikers, "I don't think we will ever get used to doing this but it is the right thing to do."

Cullen stressed that if the government refuses to entertain negotiations, the nurses will have "no option" but to continue strikes in January.

Cullen told BBC Radio 4 that she while she wants to negotiate with the government, she has had "no opportunity to do that" at the moment.

"Unfortunately more nursing staff will be involved in future striking and also further hospitals will be included in the industrial actions moving forward."

(With inputs from agencies)

