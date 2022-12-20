Drake loses $1mn even after betting on Argentina in FIFA World Cup final match against France. Here's how

Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known by his stage name Drake, lost a $1 million bet after Argentina defeated France in the final match of the Qatar-set FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The singer had indeed bet on Argentina winning the game, but Lionel Messi-led team had tied the score 3-3 with France and emerged victorious 4-2 only in penalty shoot-outs. The market Drake had bet in, called the 1x2 market, does not consider the extra time in which the penalties take place. Thus, only the first 90 minutes of the game were counted. Drake had earlier shared a screenshot of the bet on his Instagram profile. He has deleted the post since then.

Fans of Messi and Argentina were earlier worried about the so-called 'Drake curse'. The rapper is notorious for betting against the team or player who usually ends up being the winner. Argentina almost did not escape the curse, but the said jinx clearly does not extend to the penalties.

Meanwhile, Messi was awarded the Man of the Match award as well as the tournament (Golden Ball). Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, was bestowed with the Golden Boot award for most goals (eight).

It is unlikely that the 'Rich Flex' singer would mind a loss of $1 million, no matter how big an amount it could be for us lesser mortals. He did get a necklace studded with 42 diamonds from the engagement rings he thought about giving former lovers, but never could.

