WATCH: It's all in the hair! Syrian hairstylist sets world record for the highest Christmas tree hairstyle

Christmas 2022: How far will you go to welcome Christmas in full grandeur? A Syrian hairstylist set a new record for having the highest hairstyle this year, which looks like a Christmas tree on the head.

Dani Hiswani, a renowned Syrian hairstylist set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle this year, he styled a woman's hair in the shape of a Christmas tree with a height of 2.90 metres. The record was set in September this year in Dubai, UAE.

To create a hairstyle that resembles a Christmas tree, Hiswani used wigs, and hair extensions to create coiffure. The hairstylist also added Christmas decorations such as balls. Dani has an experience in styling of seven years and has been since showcasing his talent to the world.

The official statement of the Guinness World Records says, "Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and break a Guinness World Records Title". The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records and has crossed 5 lakh views.

How people reacted to this?

People on social media reacted to this in awe and some others were in shock.

One user wrote in disbelief, "She got a Christmas tree on her head".

Another user questioned, "How does that count if it's not her real hair???"

One user expressed, "Culture appropriation!! They should have used her natural texture of hair"