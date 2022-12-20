PVR Cinemas launches first Ice Theatres format in India and Asia Pacific region

PVR Cinemas, India’s largest film exhibitor in partnership with French exhibitor CGR Cinemas today announced the opening of its premium ICE Theatres auditorium in two of its leading cinemas in Delhi NCR. The format was unveiled in a star-studded event amid the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, senior executives of leading Indian studios and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. At the launch, they announced Kartik’s film 'Shehzada' which will also premiere in the new format.

The new ICE Theaters auditorium has launched in the Asia Pacific Region after its successful endeavours in Europe, North America and Middle East. The state-of-the-art ICE immersive technology is a sensorial experience that features LED panels on each side of the auditorium, in order to fill the moviegoer’s peripheral vision with supplementary ambient colours and shapes and therefore complement the action on the main screen.

The exclusive panels placed on each side of the auditorium create a spectacular visual atmosphere through dynamic shapes and colours and allow the audience to watch movies in total immersion.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “After announcing our partnership with CGR Cinemas at CineEurope, Barcelona, we are happy to launch our first ICE Theatres screen in Delhi NCR with 2 screens. We plan to expand the ICE Theatres presence to Mumbai and Bengaluru in the coming months. It is the dynamism of these growing markets that keeps us assertive about bringing innovations and best of the global standards of cinema experience for movie aficionados in major metro cities. ’’