Priyanka Chopra spends 'perfect winter days' with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas, see pics

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account, The actress is currently spending her holidays in New Jersey with her American pop star husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. To give a glimpse of her Christmas week to her fans, the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram on Monday.

In the caption, she jokingly took a dig at Nick for not showing any interest in getting clicked. She wrote, "Perfect winter days Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

Dressed in a white beanie, grey tights and a black sweater, the actress is seen carrying Malti in a baby carrier. While Nick is seen donning an all-black attire with a leather jacket and a cap. Take a look!

A couple of days ago, Priyanka shared pics of her family outing to an aquarium. She hid Malti's face with a white heart emoji like all of her previous posts and wrote, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love." Take a look!

It will be an understatement to say that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' fairytale love story is one in a million. Priyanka and Nick first met each other in 2017 and within a year, they decided to tie the knot and take wedding vows.

Photos of their dreamy wedding ceremonies left everyone awestruck and took the internet by storm as soon as they surfaced online.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in 'Love Again' and 'Ending Things'. She will also make her OTT debut with the much-awaited series 'Citadel'.

Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline.

