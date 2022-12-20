'Indiana Jones 5' will not have alternate endings, clarifies director James Mangold

‘Indiana Jones 5’ director James Mangold had a lot to say to Twitter trolls who claimed that his movie hands over the role of Indiana Jones to Harrison Ford’s new co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

He also addressed rumours that there will be alternate endings for the movie and that he had to shoot new scenes. James Mangold said, “So I took a [birthday] break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say…We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternate endings’. Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA and VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!”

Indiana Jones 5 is officially titled ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

James also added, “Six months to worldwide release. But our post schedule is over in weeks. We don’t always keep working till the release date. I’m starting to dig into my next film.”