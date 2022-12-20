Apple TV+ shares first look of thriller series 'Liaison'

First look of thriller series ‘Liaison’ was released by Apple TV+. It is a six episode thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in the first French and English multi-language Apple Original series.

‘Liaison’ will release the first episode on February 24. It will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31.

The show has espionage and political intrigue as it explores how one’s past mistakes can affect our future.

In addition to Vincent Cassell and Eva Green, ‘Liaison’ also stars Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irene Jacob, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Fremont.