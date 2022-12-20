Snoop Dogg fans want him to be head of Twitter even as Elon Musk loses poll

Elon Musk recently learned the perils of letting his followers vote on important decisions regarding Twitter. He had asked his over 120 million followers whether he should quit as head of Twitter. 57.5 per cent said he should, and the rest disagreed. Meanwhile, popular rapper Snoop Dogg ran a parallel vote. He asked his fans as to whether he should run Twitter and was voted overwhelmingly by fans to be the next head of the social media site. While 81 per cent voted yes, 19 per cent voted no. Clearly, Dogg running Twitter has its takers, though it is anybody's guess what the platform would look like if Dogg really were to take over.

Musk, meanwhile, has pointedly been ignoring the result of his poll. He only responded to a quote-tweet speculating that bots may have turned the tide against his favour. It is not known whether he will listen to the "people" as he has been with earlier polls.

In other new, there is a biopic on Snoop Dogg in development. While Allen Hughes of Hughes Brothers (known for 'Menace II Society') will helm the project, Joe Robert Cole, screenwriter of 'Black Panther' and its upcoming sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', will write the script.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni,” Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, had said in a statement.