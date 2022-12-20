WATCH: Magnificent! Massive crowd welcomes French football team in Paris with jubilation on World Cup return

A forward player who scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final but couldn't change that into a victory, a team that came to the finals but couldn't defend their winning title, a disappointed team manager that admitted his players lacked the 'correct attitude', all coming back to their home country dispirited and contemplating. But to their surprise, they were welcomed home by their countrymen with full spirit and enthusiasm.

The crowd gathered in central Paris on Monday and gave a rousing welcome to the French football team despite their loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

AFP reported that fans filled the de la Concorde in central Paris to welcome the team who drove straight to the airport after their arrival from Qatar. The team saw the supporters from the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the square to a rousing welcome. All 24 players, including Kylian Mbappe, who was seen consoled by French president Emmanuel Macron after the defeat, came up to the balcony and acknowledged the crowd's jubilant welcome.

Forward player, Marcus Thurman, said, "Frankly, it's magnificent, it warms the heart, it's a great pleasure to see that we were able to make so many French people proud and happy". He further added humbly, "We wanted to see them (the fans) on our return from Doha because I think it's the least we can do to come and see them and thank them for their support".

thousands of french supporters were gathered in the cold to welcome back our team. we may have lost but we are still vice champion and we are proud 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/W7CDbIw1G4 — the mechanic ⎊ 🇫🇷🥈 (@cxptainflint) December 19, 2022 ×

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris said that it was a chance to "greet them (the fans), to thank them for their support and, after yesterday's pain, to seek their consolation".

Supporters had been kept guessing for most of the day about whether the disappointed players would travel to central Paris to meet them. Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had said early Monday that the team planned to go to the place de la Concorde. But within hours, the French Football Federation (FFF) president contradicted the minister, saying the players would head home straight from the airport.

France lost on penalties on Sunday after the match ended 3-3 following extra time, the match was dominated by Argentina for the first 80 minutes before a quickfire double by Mbappe ignited France.

