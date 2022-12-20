'Avatar The Way of Water' box office: James Cameron' sci-fi epic soars to new heights

James Cameron's latest 'Avatar The Way of Water' is doing great business worldwide to absolutely nobody's surprise. The film has grossed $441 million until now globally, as per Box Office Mojo. In India, as well, the film, is smashing box office records. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has Rs 129 crore until now. 'The Way of Water' has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, so it will have to continue its performance at the ticket window for the foreseeable future. That it released in December should work in its favour. Big December movies do tend to have strong legs.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues the story of the Sully family as they face a new threat on Pandora. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman.

Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."