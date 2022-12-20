Ready to sign off: Dust on Mars chokes InSight rover as it sends what might be its last image

Nasa’s InSight lander is in the final stages of its lifespan as it chokes on the dust on Mars. It has delivered what is most likely its final message and picture from the red planet where it has been on a history-making mission.

A message on Nasa InSight's Twitter account on Monday read, “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me.”

The space agency had warned in November that the lander’s time might be ending due to the thickening dust.

“The spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens,” Nasa wrote in an update on November 2. “The end is expected to come in the next few weeks.”

However, Nasa won't declare the mission over until InSight misses two check-ins with the spacecraft that is orbiting Mars which is responsible for relaying information to Earth.

The lander had first touched down on the expanse of Elysium Planitia in November 2018. It is equipped with a quake monitor using which it has conducted geologic excavations and measured the marsquakes for the first time using a hi-tech seismometer placed directly on the Martian surface.

An update from the lander sent last month said, “I’ve been lucky enough to live on two planets. Four years ago, I arrived safely at the second one, to the delight of my family back on the first. Thanks to my team for sending me on this journey of discovery. Hope I’ve done you proud."

Insight has till date measured over 1,300 seismic events. Details about Mars’ interior layers, its liquid core and the variable remnants beneath the surface of its mostly extinct magnetic field were also part of the data sent to Earth.

