James Gunn responds to backlash to Henry Cavill Superman getting axed: 'No one...'

James Gunn has responded to the backlash he and his partner and producer Peter Safran have received in regard to the decisions the two have taken as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran were appointed to lead the company by Warner Bros Discover's David Zaslav in order to unify DC Universe à la Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since assuming command, they have invited backlash by cancelling 'Wonder Woman 3' and invalidating Henry Cavill's return as Superman that was announced in the post-credit scene of 'Black Adam'. A section of fans of DC films is thus angry at them. Taking to Twitter, Gunn said that he and Peter were aware that many people will be "uproarious & unkind" to their decisions when they took the job.

In a follow-up tweet, he said, "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

He added, "We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

For almost a decade now, DC films have tried to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have failed. There have been a handful of individual successes, sure, but as a unified cinematic universe, DC movies have failed. Analysts have said that the biggest reason for that is the absence of a figure like Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) at DC -- somebody who knows comics intimately and is also familiar with the business side of things.

Both Gunn and Safran have a great track record in creative and financial terms, respectively, when it comes to superhero movies. But fans expect that the earlier cinematic universe built by Zack Snyder is being phased out and that involves recasting of major characters, since DCU will likely feature younger superheroes, and that involves recasting.

Cavill's departure as Superman has particularly hit a nerve. Many wonder why his return was teased at all if it wasn't going to be. Gunn has said that the decision to bring him back was taken before he joined DC Studios.

