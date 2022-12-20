‘Freak wave’ in South Africa’s Durban kills 3, injures over a dozen

A deadly “freak wave” struck a packed beach in South Africa’s Durban coastal city, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen.

Among the dead include a teenager as the North Beach was closed off after the incident and an investigation has been launched. The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday at the Bay of Plenty, one of the popular beaches in South Africa.

Local emergency medical services said that those who died were swept out to sea by currents and drowned.

“The details of the incidents are still sketchy at this point, however, it is believed that a freak wave put many people into distress while swimming and they tragically drowned,” the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said in a statement on Facebook.

According to local reports, at least 17 people have been hospitalised and were said to be in serious or critical condition.

The EThekwini Municipality in its Facebook post said that over 35 lifeguards were dispatched in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the head of the provincial government, termed it a “terrible tragedy” and urged “all authorities and operators manning the beaches and sea areas to ensure adequate and preventive safety measure are in place to avoid any further loss of life.”

She also asked visitors to follow safety advice when visiting, and to assess unpredictable weather before heading to the beach or the sea.

Durban is one of the popular destinations for South African, and usually attracts huge footfall, including foreigners, with beaches during the holiday season.

