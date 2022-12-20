As Putin makes rare visit to Belarus, Ukraine bolsters border defence

In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belarus, Ukraine has tightened up its defences in the border near the European country fearing that Russia may launch a fresh attack from there.

Speaking to BBC, Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said that Kyiv is bolstering the Belarusian border with armed forces and ammunition.

The comment comes in response to Russian defence ministry's announcement that its troops stationed in Belarus would conduct joint military exercises with Belarus.

Reacting to this remark, Yenin said, "We are building up our defence lines all across the border.”

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has supported Putin’s war on Ukraine and recently allowed Russian troops to use its territory to launch the invasion in February.

Putin is currently in Minsk for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko. It is the first time in three-and-a-half years that both leaders have met in Belarus.

Though the purpose of the visit is unknown, there have been reports in the Western media that Putin will urge Lukashenko to join its war against Ukraine.

But such assertions were firmly denied by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it "as totally stupid, groundless fabrications."

The meeting was described as a "working visit" and lasted for more than two hours, reports BBC.

Putin later said that he and Lukashenko were discussing forming “a single defence space” in the region, but refuted allegations that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbour.

“Russia isn’t interested in any kind of merger. It’s not feasible,” Putin said.

Lukashenko thanked his Russian counterpart for providing his military with Iskander short-range missiles and S-400 air defence systems. He also said the countries agreed to continue to hold joint military exercises.

(With inputs from agencies)