Top 10 world news: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected, nations sign historic deal at COP 15 & more

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as the leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Monday. The veteran politician, who has been facing a number of corruption scandals recently, defeated his rival – former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize – by 2476 votes to 1897.

Amid the United Nations biodiversity summit, COP 15, negotiators said they have reached a historic deal, on Monday. The draft calls for raising billions of dollars by 2030 to protect land and marine areas as well as save biodiversity in the developing world.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte issued an official apology on Monday for Netherlands' historical involvement in slavery for 250 years, as he said that it was a crime committed against humanity and acknowledged the continued consequences of slavery in the present day.

The users on Twitter have voted in favour of billionaire Elon Musk stepping down as the CEO of the social media platform. Musk conducted a poll on Sunday where he asked "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll".

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, on Sunday, said that she will replace prime minister Pedro Angulo, as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet, she said on Sunday.

Russia hit "critical infrastructure" in Kyiv and private houses near the region early Monday, Ukrainian authorities said. They also informed that air defence systems destroyed about 18 drones that were directed at the capital.

A day after firing two ballistic missiles, North Korean state agency on Monday confirmed that an 'important, final phase' test for the development of a first-of-its-kind spy satellite that Kim Jong-un wants to be readied by April 2023 was completed.

Russia will be conducting joint drills along with the Chinese navy in the East China Sea. The Russian defence ministry announced on Monday that the naval drills will be held between December 21 and 27.

Putting a full stop is one of Hollywood's most publicised cast, Actress Amber Heard has finally settled her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard has agreed to pay $ 1 million to Depp.