Explained: Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mormugao (Pennant 67), a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer was commissioned into the Indian Navy, on Sunday. This was the second ship to be inducted as a part of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers.

Indigenously designed by the Navy’s in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in the country’s financial capital Mumbai. The ship was named after a key port in the Indian state of Goa, it was inducted on the eve of Goa Liberation Day.

Features and weaponry of INS Mormugao

The ship measures 163 metres by 17 metres and has the ability to fight in nuclear, biological, as well as chemical (NBC) warfare due to its total atmospheric control system (TACS). Additionally, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, the INS Mormugao is loaded with state-of-the-art weapons. It will be operated by a crew of at least 350 which would include 50 officers and 250 sailors.

Over 75 per cent of the ship’s content was manufactured and developed in India, either directly or designed and developed by Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or through strategic tie-ups and transfer of technology with reputed OEMs in other countries, said the defence ministry in a statement. Its combat management system has the ability to use analytical tools and create a tactical picture, while it is also capable of achieving speeds of 30 knots (55 km/hour) as it is propelled by four powerful gas turbines in a ‘combined gas and gas’ (COGAG) configuration.

INS Mormugao includes weapons like BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles and is also fitted with a modern surveillance radar which helps provide target data to the ship’s weapon system. Additionally, the ship’s weaponry also includes indigenously-developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters like Sea King or HAL Dhruv.

The ship was first launched in September 2016 and began sea trials last year on December 19 which coincided with the day that Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule six decades earlier with December 18 marking the launch of Operation Vijay by the Indian Armed Forces in 1961. Singh also paid tributed former defence minister, the late Manohar Parrikar who had launched INS Mormugao in 2016.

What is project PB15?

P15B destroyers is a class of four ships built by the country’s MDSL with INS Visakhapatnam (Pennant D66), commissioned last year in November as the year. These ships are set to be more advanced than the Kolkata class under the project named 15A which comprised INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, and INS Chennai. The contract for the ships was signed back in 2011 and under Project 15B they were to be named after four major Indian cities like Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat.

A group of ships with similar tonnage, usage, capabilities, and weaponry are referred to as a ship's ‘class’. P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, seakeeping and manoeuvrability, said the defence ministry in a statement. It added, that the warships’ enhanced stealth capabilities also make them difficult to detect.

Induction of INS Mormugao

Speaking on the occasion, the country’s defence minister, Rajnath Singh who was present at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai said, “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities.”

He added, “The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe.” This comes as New Delhi has been focusing on bolstering its maritime capability in the Indian Ocean. The defence minister also congratulated the Indian Navy for not only safeguarding maritime interests but also contributing to the country’s socio-economic progress.

In line with India’s push for self-reliance, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, also called the warship a great example of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) and ‘Make in India’ initiative. The event was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant, and other officials.

The defence minister also called the Indian Armed Forces the “backbone of India’s unprecedented growth,” as they are “the most important reason behind our success is our secure borders and coasts. It is due to the readiness and promptness of our Armed Forces that we have a fool-proof security apparatus.”

“In this era of globalisation, almost all nations are dependent on each other in the field of trade. Hence, rule-based freedom of navigation, security of sea lanes etc. have become more important than ever for stability and economic progress of the world,” said Singh.

The defence minister also spoke about the vision to make India an indigenous shipbuilding hub, “We have introduced a number of policies which will help our public or private sector companies to become world class players. You all must take advantage of these policies and strive to cater to the needs of our Navy and Coast Guard, while meeting international requirements.”

Notably, at least 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines that are currently under construction are being built in Indian shipyards, said the defence ministry in a statement.

