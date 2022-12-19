Cannes film festival condemns Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti's arrest

Prestigious film festival Cannes has condemned the arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti. The 38-year-old actor was taken into custody by security forces in Tehran after she voiced support for the protest movements going on in the country for removing the headscarf and the execution of protesters.



A day later, Cannes raised its voice for Alidoosti and tweeted: "The Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested on Saturday, December 17 as a result of her support for the movement for freedom in her country. The Festival de Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release. #FreeTaranehAlidoosti.''



In May, Ashgar walked the red carpet of the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. Sharing a photo of her in another Tweet, they wrote: "The favourite actress of Ashgar Farhadi, Taraneh Alidoosti, was at Cannes 2022 for her role in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila’s Brothers." "In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women’s rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.''



On December 17, the actress was arrested after she voiced solidarity for the protestors as she condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "Your silence means the support of oppression and the oppressor."