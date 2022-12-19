Google working on AI capable of reading doctor's handwriting on prescriptions

The handwriting of certain doctors in medical prescriptions has been a subject of both confusion and comedy over the years. Most patients find it quite difficult to properly understand the instructions given in the prescriptions but Google may have a solution that can end their problem for good.

During an address at the Google for India event, a senior executive said that the company is currently developing an artificial intelligence model that will able to decipher any kind of handwriting. Google has been in contact with pharmacists for research purposes and the feature will a part of Google Lens.

“This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology,” the company said in a statement according to TechCrunch.

The company did not announce any time frame for the launch of the feature but they made it clear that “much work still remains to be done before this system is ready for the real world.”

Google Lens is already capable of detecting various objects and translating languages. However, this feature will be a valuable addition for users who frequently need to decipher handwritten notes.