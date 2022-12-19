Christmas 2022: Soothe your nerves with this ultimate relaxing Christmas songs playlist

Feeling Christmassy already? Light up your Christmas tree, cuddle yourself up in a cosy blanket and listen to some of the best Christmas songs to soothe your nerves. Though there is still time for Christmas to arrive at the door, but we know you can hear the sleigh bells already, and these songs will put you in the holiday mood.

Here is the list of some of the best Christmas songs for 2022:

1. That's Christmas To Me: This song may not be a popular one, but it is one of the best songs to give you all the feels of Christmas. With the soothing voices of the Pentatonix crew and with the heart-warming videos, this song perfectly captures the holiday season.

Lyrics that portray the essence of Christmas:

I see the children play outside, like angels in the snow

While mom and daddy share a kiss under the mistletoe

And we'll cherish all these simple things wherever we may be

Oh, why? 'Cause that's Christmas to me

2. Someday At Christmas: This song is class apart! Lizzo has chosen to delve deep into the festive vaults and cover Stevie Wonder's classic Someday At Christmas, 55 years after it was first released, as part of Amazon Music's Christmas celebrations. The song is a perfect blend of punchy lyrics, 60s music production and of course Lizzo's undisputable vocal abilities.

The vivacious lyrics by Stevie Wonder:

Someday at Christmas, men won't be boys

Playing with bombs like kids play with toys

One warm December our hearts will see

A world where we are free, ooh, yeah

Someday at Christmas, there'll be no wars

When we have learned what Christmas is for

When we have found what life's really worth

There'll be peace on Earth



3. Night Before Christmas: Sam Smith's new slow jam is right in their line of vision, and there's no denying it's a lovely song that would be ideal for an under-the-mistletoe moment. The soothing voice of Sam Smith is perfect to sit by the fireplace and listen to this song with your loved ones.

Beautiful heart-pleasing lyrics:

The bars are all empty

I can't hear a soul

With everything closed now

There's nowhere to go

Come rest your weary

Head on my chest

The year is behind us

We're still at our best

4. Mistletoe: This song is 11 years old and is still heart-warming, as many times as you listen. The charismatic voice of Justin Bieber in this song with lovable lyrics will immediately put you in a good mood.

Share these lyrics with your loved ones:

Everyone's gathering around the fire

Chestnuts roasting like a hot July

I should be chilling with my folks, I know

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

Word on the street, Santa's coming tonight

Reindeer's flying through the sky so high

I should be making a list, I know

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

5. December Back 2 June: This song mixes a retro R&B vibe with a modern sound of Alicia Keys. It's also a bit of a bop, with lyrics about how the holiday season makes her nostalgic for the previous year with a loved one.

Groove to these lyrics with your partner:

I know it's your favorite time of year and

The laughter and cheerful spirit

Reminds you of trips around the sun, uh, yeah

(It's just Christmastime) yeah, I'll show you, 3-6-5, yeah

But today I wanna make sure it's just right

'Cause right now's a present you only get once

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You: You cannot celebrate Chritsmas without this song, this might be one of the most-listened Christmas but this never go wrong. Mariah Carey's heavenly voice and beautiful lyrics of the song have made this almost a ritual to be played on every holiday.

Reminisence with these classic lyrics:

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you