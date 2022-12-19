It's a wrap for Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film 'The Archies'

It's a wrap for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'



The live-action film, which marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, superstar Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews.



On Monday, the wrap was announced with a new picture featuring the young stars.

"Grab your milkshakes and say Archiessss, because filming just wrapped and we can’t wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the tweet reads.

The photos show the entire team enjoying the wrap day. One picture shows Suhana, Kushi, Agastya, Dot and other lead stars posing with the director Zoya. They are all dressed in the 60s collage style.



Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! ❤🥰#TheArchiesonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ma3LXscFOM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 19, 2022

The popular comic is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around the lives of teenagers Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Reggie Mantle.



The coming-of-age drama also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.



'The Archies' is produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production houses, Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.