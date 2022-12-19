Rishi Sunak to pass law to regulate OTT platforms after release of 'Harry And Meghan' Documentary

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be authorising Office of Communications also known as Ofcom, which is the broadcasting watchdog of the country, to regulate Netflix in the wake of recently aired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial documentary, as per the report published in The Telegraph.

The ministers have been planning to pass a new law that would place all new streaming platforms in Ofcom’s jurisdiction and authorise it to penalise these OTTs up to £250,000 ($3,04,785).

As per the report, the law will also allow viewers to file a complaint against shows aired on Amazon Prime, Netflix and other OTTs with the Ofcom and ensure that the streaming platforms are investigated for violation of the new code of conduct.

The Government's Media Bill will include plans which will further promote "distinctively British content,", as per The Telegraph. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is planning to introduce the Government's Media Bill next year to give Ofcom a legal ground for regulating streaming platforms which do not have their base in the UK like Apple TV+ and Netflix.

"The watchdog will be charged with drawing up a new "Video-on-demand Code" that is expected to be similar to the rules laid down for the BBC and other terrestrial broadcasters. It will also be handed new enforcement powers that are likely to mirror those it holds to rap broadcasters for breaches of the code - which include fines of up to 250,000 pounds and orders to comply," the report stated.

The UK government’s plan to introduce the law comes after Netflix’s six-part documentary series 'Harry & Meghan’ which was aired in the last two weeks received criticising for presenting misleading facts.

According to The Telegraph, the documentary’s trailer featured a picture to depict how media pursued the royal couple actually turned out to have been clicked at the premiere of a Harry Potter movie five years ago before the couple had actually met.

It was also mentioned that the documentary included late Queen Elizabeth II's speech recording delivered in South Africa on her 21st birthday which was "edited in an apparent attempt to emphasise a quote about her love of the British Empire”.