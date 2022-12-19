Four Iranian security personnel killed in 'terrorist' attack

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday (December 19) that four Iranian security personnel were killed in the southeast part of the nation. As per the reports, the alleged killers fled to the neighbouring country Pakistan.

The incident occurred in the Saravan area of the Sistan-Baluchistan province. So far, the officials have not provided further details.

The region where the incident took place is the scene of some of the deadliest unrest during protests, that gripped the entire nation in the past few weeks.

The region is also infamous for extremist and criminal unrest where security forces often clash with drug smugglers in the area that borders Pakistan.

The IRNA news agency said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members were killed "during a terrorist act".

IRNA said about the assailants: "The powerful presence of the security forces pushed elements of the group to flee towards Pakistan."

Hosseinali Farahi, the head of the Saravan border guards, said on Sunday that he reported a clash between his forces and "armed aggressors who were members of a terrorist group".

Farahi added that the aggressors "intended to enter Iranian territory from Pakistan to carry out sabotage operations, and fled to the neighbouring country".

