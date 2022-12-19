'You have....' - Roger Federer lauds Lionel Messi with a heartfelt post after Argentina win FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, beating the defending champions France in an epic clash at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar on Sunday (December 18). Having reached the final in style, beating the 2018 edition's runners-up Croatia 3-0, Messi & Co. started off with a bang and were leading 2-0 till the 80th minute before France rode on Kylian Mbappe's twin strikes and levelled the scores to push the game to the extra time.

In the extra time, Argentina was once again ahead by 3-2, with Messi striking for the second time in the contest before Mbappe's hat-trick pushed the game to the penalty shootout where Argentina ended on top (4-2). After the game, wishes have been pouring in from all corners for Argentina captain Messi. He had already revealed, post the Croatia win, that the Qatar final will be his last World Cup appearance and, hence, he ended his run in the mega event on a glorious note. Hence, many legends have joined in to wish the 35-year-old Messi.

Roger Federer, who retired from tennis early this year, took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Fairytale stuff Argentina! Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you. Congrats Leo & Special and historic," along with sharing a photo of Messi's famous World Cup trophy kiss. Here's the post:

At the presentation ceremony, Messi was awarded the Golden Ball and he ended as the second-highest goal-scorer (7) in the tournament with his PSG teammate and French star Mbappe ending with eight (to win the Golden Boot Award). In addition, he made it clear that his international career has not ended and he will continue to play as a 'champion' post the WC win. Hence, he will like to add more titles to his cabinet after ending his WC run on a high.

Messi forced to cover his Argentina shirt

After the splendid win, captain Messi was forced to cover his Argentina shirt with a black and gold robe while being given the World Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony. As he made his way up to the stage, the veteran was handed a black robe by the Emir of Qatar -- also the owner of Messi's French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Just then, the BBC commentator Guy Mowbray declared it "the night the true king of football is coronated". The robe, however, meant that's Messi's blue and white national jersey wasn't on full display while receiving the trophy.